September 24, 2024_ Famous Italian footwear and leather goods brand TOD'S unveiled its Spring/Summer 2025 collection during Milan Fashion Week, with a live stream on JD.com. The event featured brand ambassador Zhang Zetian, who enchanted the audience with her charm and elegance, embodying classic Italian style. The collection showcased pieces made of fine Nappa leather and innovative trench coats, highlighting Italian craftsmanship. The news was reported by ikanchai.com, highlighting the importance of JD.com as a channel for international luxury brands in China. This event marks a further step in the growing cooperation between the TOD'S brand and the Chinese market, aiming to provide high-quality products to local consumers.