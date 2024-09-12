China: Top 500 Companies See Record Revenues in 2023

September 12, 2024_ China's top 500 companies reported total revenues of 110.07 trillion yuan (15.46 trillion U.S. dollars) and net profits of 4.51 trillion yuan in 2023, an increase of 1.58%. Total R&D spending reached 1.9%, the highest level since 2002. These results highlight the resilience and growth of China's leading enterprises in a complex global economic environment. The source of this information is Shanghai Daily. The data reflects the importance of Chinese companies in the global economic landscape and their commitment to innovation and sustainable development.