China: Torrential rain hits Anhui province

July 4, 2024_ Torrential rains in the eastern Chinese province of Anhui have affected 991,000 residents and forced 242,000 people to evacuate, according to local authorities. The rains affected 36 counties and districts in seven prefecture-level cities, with water levels in the Yangtze River rising above warning limits. The cities of Ma'anshan, Wuhu and Tongling have raised their emergency flood response to level III. Authorities have deployed more than 50,000 people to patrol the embankments along the Yangtze River. Shanghai Daily reports that further rain is expected in the next 24 hours. Hunan province was also hit by floods, with severe damage in Pingjiang and Miluo.