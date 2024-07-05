Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 05 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 15:09
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Tourism grows thanks to new visa exemption policies

July 5, 2024_ Tourism in China is experiencing a significant recovery thanks to new visa-free policies, which have attracted growing numbers of...

China: Tourism grows thanks to new visa exemption policies
05 luglio 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 5, 2024_ Tourism in China is experiencing a significant recovery thanks to new visa-free policies, which have attracted growing numbers of foreign visitors. From July 1, citizens of New Zealand, Australia and Poland can enter China without a visa for stays of up to 15 days. These measures are in addition to exemptions already in place for other European and Asian countries, contributing to a 266.1% increase in visa-free entries in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the previous year. According to news.cn, the adoption of these policies has made entry easier for tourists, as witnessed by Junho Koh, a young Korean who visited China using the 144-hour visa-free transit policy. The increase in tourism is seen as an important step in the recovery of China's tourism sector, which continues to improve infrastructure and services for international visitors.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
China without Cina policy transit policy
Vedi anche
Meloni: "Sicurezza non è un costo, ma diritto di ogni lavoratore"
News to go
Emergenza ospedali, il 91% dei medici in ferie
Sangiuliano: "I musei italiani sono cresciuti per qualità dell'offerta" - Video
News to go
Integratori alimentari, fatturato da 4,5 miliardi di euro
Israele, attacco con coltello in centro commerciale: Hamas esulta - Video
News to go
Operazione antimafia ad Aprilia: arrestati in 25, c'è anche il sindaco Principi
News to go
Incentivi auto, immatricolazioni su del 15% a giugno
News to go
Bloccate a Malpensa 6 tonnellate di 'ingredienti' per ecstasy
News to go
Saldi estivi 2024, quando iniziano: il calendario
News to go
La tassa sull'ambiente fa aumentare le tariffe degli aerei
News to go
Turismo internazionale, nel 2023 entrate a livelli pre Covid
News to go
Cibo taroccato, all'estero 1 turista italiano su 2 si imbatte in prodotti fake


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza