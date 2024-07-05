China: Tourism grows thanks to new visa exemption policies

July 5, 2024_ Tourism in China is experiencing a significant recovery thanks to new visa-free policies, which have attracted growing numbers of foreign visitors. From July 1, citizens of New Zealand, Australia and Poland can enter China without a visa for stays of up to 15 days. These measures are in addition to exemptions already in place for other European and Asian countries, contributing to a 266.1% increase in visa-free entries in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the previous year. According to news.cn, the adoption of these policies has made entry easier for tourists, as witnessed by Junho Koh, a young Korean who visited China using the 144-hour visa-free transit policy. The increase in tourism is seen as an important step in the recovery of China's tourism sector, which continues to improve infrastructure and services for international visitors.