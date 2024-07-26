Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 26 Luglio 2024
China: Tourism to Italy is growing thanks to payments with UnionPay

25 July 2024_ Tourism between China and Europe is experiencing a recovery, with a significant increase in Chinese visitors to Italy during the...

China: Tourism to Italy is growing thanks to payments with UnionPay
26 luglio 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
25 July 2024_ Tourism between China and Europe is experiencing a recovery, with a significant increase in Chinese visitors to Italy during the summer. Tourists can now use UnionPay cards for direct payments in the Rome Metro, simplifying their travel experiences. UnionPay has expanded its acceptance network in Europe, enabling the use of cards at more than 80% of merchants, including major points of interest in Italy. This initiative not only facilitates payments, but also promotes tourism and cultural exchanges between China and Italy, as reported by sdchina.com. The adoption of modern payment solutions represents an important step to attract more Chinese visitors, thus contributing to the economic growth of Italian destinations.

Tourism between China Italia Cina Europa
