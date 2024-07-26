25 July 2024_ Tourism between China and Europe is experiencing a recovery, with a significant increase in Chinese visitors to Italy during the summer. Tourists can now use UnionPay cards for direct payments in the Rome Metro, simplifying their travel experiences. UnionPay has expanded its acceptance network in Europe, enabling the use of cards at more than 80% of merchants, including major points of interest in Italy. This initiative not only facilitates payments, but also promotes tourism and cultural exchanges between China and Italy, as reported by sdchina.com. The adoption of modern payment solutions represents an important step to attract more Chinese visitors, thus contributing to the economic growth of Italian destinations.