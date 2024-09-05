Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 05 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:07
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Traditional Chinese Culture Conquers the Venice Film Festival

September 4, 2024_ The 81st edition of the Venice Film Festival has highlighted the importance of traditional Chinese culture in the global cinematic...

China: Traditional Chinese Culture Conquers the Venice Film Festival
05 settembre 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 4, 2024_ The 81st edition of the Venice Film Festival has highlighted the importance of traditional Chinese culture in the global cinematic landscape. Industry professionals have highlighted how Chinese cultural elements can attract international audiences, with works such as the short film "Du Yao Mao" exploring Chinese myths and legends. Marco Muller, former president of the festival, highlighted the power of Chinese ink paintings in connecting with the new generations. Furthermore, collaboration between Italy and China in cinema continues to grow, with experts seeking shared stories between the two cultures. The news is reported by china.org.cn. The festival represents an important platform for cultural dialogue and cooperation between the two countries.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Traditional Chinese culture Conquers Chinese Cina exploring Chinese myths
Vedi anche
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza