September 4, 2024_ The 81st edition of the Venice Film Festival has highlighted the importance of traditional Chinese culture in the global cinematic landscape. Industry professionals have highlighted how Chinese cultural elements can attract international audiences, with works such as the short film "Du Yao Mao" exploring Chinese myths and legends. Marco Muller, former president of the festival, highlighted the power of Chinese ink paintings in connecting with the new generations. Furthermore, collaboration between Italy and China in cinema continues to grow, with experts seeking shared stories between the two cultures. The news is reported by china.org.cn. The festival represents an important platform for cultural dialogue and cooperation between the two countries.