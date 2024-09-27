China: Two Giant Pandas Arrive at Hong Kong Ocean Park for Conservation

September 27, 2024_ Two giant pandas, An An and Ke Ke, arrived at Hong Kong Ocean Park from Sichuan province on Thursday, bringing the total number of pandas in the park to four. The arrival of the new pandas, announced during the national holiday period, has sparked great excitement among Hong Kong residents. The pandas, already present at the park, were donated by the central government in 2007, and now the new arrivals will contribute to the city's conservation and research efforts. Before being presented to the public, the pandas will undergo a 30-day quarantine period to adapt to their new environment, China Daily reported. Hong Kong Ocean Park is a famous theme park and marine conservation center, known for its commitment to protecting wildlife.