Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 27 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:49
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Two Giant Pandas Arrive at Hong Kong Ocean Park for Conservation

September 27, 2024_ Two giant pandas, An An and Ke Ke, arrived at Hong Kong Ocean Park from Sichuan province on Thursday, bringing the total number...

China: Two Giant Pandas Arrive at Hong Kong Ocean Park for Conservation
27 settembre 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 27, 2024_ Two giant pandas, An An and Ke Ke, arrived at Hong Kong Ocean Park from Sichuan province on Thursday, bringing the total number of pandas in the park to four. The arrival of the new pandas, announced during the national holiday period, has sparked great excitement among Hong Kong residents. The pandas, already present at the park, were donated by the central government in 2007, and now the new arrivals will contribute to the city's conservation and research efforts. Before being presented to the public, the pandas will undergo a 30-day quarantine period to adapt to their new environment, China Daily reported. Hong Kong Ocean Park is a famous theme park and marine conservation center, known for its commitment to protecting wildlife.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
sent at arrived at Hong Kong Ocean Park parco park
Vedi anche
News to go
Giornata mondiale del turismo, i dati dell'estate 2024
News to go
Meteo, Italia divisa in due
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza