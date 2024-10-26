China: Typhoon approaches Hong Kong with storm warning

October 26, 2024_ A storm warning has been issued in Hong Kong as the typhoon approaches, forecast to land about 500 km south of the city. Meteorological authorities have maintained the No 1 warning level and will evaluate whether to raise it to No 3 later in the day. The typhoon is likely to pass about 220 km from the central and northern parts of the South China Sea, heading south of Hainan Island. Residents in Tsim Sha Tsui are monitoring the situation as authorities prepare for emergency measures, South China Morning Post reported. Hong Kong is a special administrative region of China, known for its iconic skyline and vibrant urban life.