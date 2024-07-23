China: Typhoon Prapiroon hits the south with torrential rain and strong winds

July 22, 2024_ Several parts of southern China were hit by torrential rain and strong winds from Sunday to Monday morning due to Typhoon Prapiroon, the fourth typhoon of the year. From 8am Sunday to 10am Monday, heavy rain hit Hainan Island, with 12 cities and counties recording rainfall exceeding 100mm. Coastal areas and waters off Hainan experienced widespread gusts, with the highest wind speed recorded in Wancheng Town, Wanning City, reaching 38.2 meters per second. After making landfall in Wanning around 1.30am on Monday, the typhoon moved into the eastern waters of Beibu Gulf by 10am. Shanghai Daily reports it. The meteorological observatory of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region raised the emergency response level for weather disasters from level IV to level III and maintained the yellow alert for the typhoon.