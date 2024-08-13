China: UFI Group focuses on innovation and sustainability in the automotive sector

August 13, 2024_ UFI Group, an Italian leader in the automotive filter sector, is investing 5% of its turnover in research and development to remain competitive in the global market. Headquartered in Italy and with research centers in India and China, the company recently inaugurated a new green factory in Jiaxing, which aims to reduce emissions and energy consumption. UFI Group has seen a 40% increase in sales in China since 2020, highlighting the importance of the Chinese market for its growth. The news is reported by eefocus.com. UFI Group continues to develop innovative solutions, such as electric vehicle filters and thermal management systems, to meet the challenges of the automotive future.