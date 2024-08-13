Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 13 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:01
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: UFI Group focuses on innovation and sustainability in the automotive sector

August 13, 2024_ UFI Group, an Italian leader in the automotive filter sector, is investing 5% of its turnover in research and development to remain...

China: UFI Group focuses on innovation and sustainability in the automotive sector
13 agosto 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 13, 2024_ UFI Group, an Italian leader in the automotive filter sector, is investing 5% of its turnover in research and development to remain competitive in the global market. Headquartered in Italy and with research centers in India and China, the company recently inaugurated a new green factory in Jiaxing, which aims to reduce emissions and energy consumption. UFI Group has seen a 40% increase in sales in China since 2020, highlighting the importance of the Chinese market for its growth. The news is reported by eefocus.com. UFI Group continues to develop innovative solutions, such as electric vehicle filters and thermal management systems, to meet the challenges of the automotive future.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
global market its turnover green factory Cina
Vedi anche
News to go
Troppo caldo anche sul Monte Bianco, vetta sopra lo zero termico per 33 ore consecutive
News to go
Parigi 2024, 40 medaglie come a Tokyo: ma gli ori sono di più
News to go
Morbillo, oltre 17mila casi in 12 mesi nell'Ue
News to go
Carburanti, dal 2014 sparito 1 distributore su 5
News to go
Ferragosto: aperti musei, parchi archeologici e luoghi della cultura statali
News to go
Onu approva un trattato contro la criminalità informatica
News to go
Siccità, Calabria chiede a governo stato emergenza nazionale
News to go
Consumi, tecnologia e telefonia al top: l'indagine
News to go
Esodo estivo, domani giornata da bollino nero per il traffico
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 8 agosto - Video
News to go
Auto green, nuova ondata di incentivi per immatricolazioni
News to go
Granchio blu, Enrico Caterino commissario straordinario per l'emergenza


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza