October 15, 2024_ Badain Jaran, a desert in China, has received UNESCO recognition, which has led to increased tourism and environmental conservation efforts. Local authorities have implemented measures to attract visitors while maintaining a strong commitment to ecological protection in the area. Thanks to these initiatives, environmental awareness among tourists has increased, contributing to sustainable land management. Desertification control measures have also improved the site's attractiveness, which is key to its World Heritage designation. This news is reported by China Daily. Badain Jaran is known for its spectacular sand dunes and underground water sources, which are vital to the local community and the desert ecosystem.