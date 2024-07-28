China: United States and China enter productive discussions on Taiwan and South China Sea

Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 28 Luglio 2024
28 luglio 2024 | 12.58
Redazione Adnkronos
July 28, 2024_ US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States has engaged in 'open and productive' discussions with China regarding Taiwan and the South China Sea. Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met in Jakarta during the ASEAN summit, addressing a range of issues including trade. During the talks, Wang reiterated that China is committed to maintaining peace in the region and stressed that Taiwan is part of China. Tensions between the United States and China have increased recently, with the United States increasing its military presence in the region. The Sunday Morning Post reports it. The discussions come amid growing concern about regional stability, with Chinese military exercises near Taiwan and US support for its allies in the area.

