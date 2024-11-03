Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 03 Novembre 2024
China: University of Hong Kong Creates International Task Force on ADHD

03 novembre 2024 | 12.38
Redazione Adnkronos
November 3, 2024_ The University of Hong Kong has partnered with global experts to form the first international task force dedicated to attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). The task force aims to address the challenges of ADHD through research and the development of effective intervention strategies. The initiative aims to improve awareness and support for people affected by the disorder by involving professionals and academics from different countries. The task force is a significant step towards greater international cooperation in the fight against ADHD, as reported by Sunday Morning Post. The University of Hong Kong, one of the region's leading academic institutions, is committed to promoting mental health and well-being through innovative projects and global collaborations.

