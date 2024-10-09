China: University of Hong Kong Ranks First in Global Survey

09 October 2024_ The University of Hong Kong (HKU) has been ranked first among six local institutions in a recent global university ranking survey. The recognition highlights HKU's academic excellence and international reputation, which continues to stand out for the quality of its research and teaching. The ranking was influenced by various factors, including academic reputation, research citations and student-faculty ratio. The news was reported by South China Morning Post. HKU is one of Hong Kong's most prestigious universities, known for its innovative research programmes and its influence on the Asian educational landscape.