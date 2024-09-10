Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 10 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:20
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: University of Verona Students Explore Traditional Culture in Yuyao

September 9, 2024_ A group of twelve teachers and students from the University of Verona, Italy, recently visited Yuyao City, Zhejiang Province, for...

China: University of Verona Students Explore Traditional Culture in Yuyao
10 settembre 2024 | 12.09
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 9, 2024_ A group of twelve teachers and students from the University of Verona, Italy, recently visited Yuyao City, Zhejiang Province, for research and cultural exchange activities. During the visit, they explored the Liangnong Intangible Cultural Heritage Exhibition, learned about local traditions, and participated in the preparation of the traditional rice cake, Liangnong Rice Cake. The experience allowed the students to immerse themselves in Chinese culture, with particular attention to local customs and habits, while the director of the Chinese department praised the richness of Chinese culture. The news was reported by chinadaily.com.cn. This cultural exchange represents an important opportunity to strengthen the ties between Italy and China, promoting mutual understanding through culture.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ties between Italy Italia through culture University of Verona Students Explore Traditional Culture in Yuyao
Vedi anche
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza