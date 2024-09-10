China: University of Verona Students Explore Traditional Culture in Yuyao

September 9, 2024_ A group of twelve teachers and students from the University of Verona, Italy, recently visited Yuyao City, Zhejiang Province, for research and cultural exchange activities. During the visit, they explored the Liangnong Intangible Cultural Heritage Exhibition, learned about local traditions, and participated in the preparation of the traditional rice cake, Liangnong Rice Cake. The experience allowed the students to immerse themselves in Chinese culture, with particular attention to local customs and habits, while the director of the Chinese department praised the richness of Chinese culture. The news was reported by chinadaily.com.cn. This cultural exchange represents an important opportunity to strengthen the ties between Italy and China, promoting mutual understanding through culture.