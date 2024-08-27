Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 27 Agosto 2024
China: Updates on the country's economic and social activities

China: Updates on the country's economic and social activities
27 agosto 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
August 27, 2024_ In the first seven months of 2024, China recorded a total revenue of 135.663 billion yuan in the public budget. The government increased the tax subsidy and health insurance fee by 30 yuan and 20 yuan, respectively, to ensure adequate support for citizens. In addition, the national railways carried over 800 million passengers during the summer period. Finally, Chinese authorities have taken control measures against Philippine vessels involved in maritime accidents. The news comes from news.cctv.com. These developments highlight China's commitment to improving public services and ensuring maritime safety in the region.

In the Cina the government taken control measures
in Evidenza