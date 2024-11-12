China: Vice Premier He Lifeng to Attend Financial Summit in Hong Kong

November 12, 2024_ Vice Premier He Lifeng, who is in charge of China's economic policy, will attend a financial summit in Hong Kong next week. The event, hosted by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, will bring together high-level officials and bankers to discuss global economic trends and financial stability. He Lifeng's participation highlights the importance of economic cooperation in the region and Hong Kong's role as a financial hub, the South China Morning Post reported. The summit is an opportunity to strengthen ties between mainland China and Hong Kong, a major special administrative area with a highly developed economy.