China: Vice Premier He Lifeng to Attend Financial Summit in Hong Kong

Martedì 12 Novembre 2024
November 12, 2024_ Vice Premier He Lifeng, who is in charge of China's economic policy, will attend a financial summit in Hong Kong next week. The...

12 novembre 2024 | 13.01
Redazione Adnkronos
November 12, 2024_ Vice Premier He Lifeng, who is in charge of China's economic policy, will attend a financial summit in Hong Kong next week. The event, hosted by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, will bring together high-level officials and bankers to discuss global economic trends and financial stability. He Lifeng's participation highlights the importance of economic cooperation in the region and Hong Kong's role as a financial hub, the South China Morning Post reported. The summit is an opportunity to strengthen ties between mainland China and Hong Kong, a major special administrative area with a highly developed economy.

