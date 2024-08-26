Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 26 Agosto 2024
China: Vienna Cammarota's Journey in the Footsteps of Marco Polo

August 25, 2024_ Italian traveler Vienna Cammarota has embarked on a Marco Polo-inspired adventure, starting in Venice to walk the Silk Road. At 74,...

26 agosto 2024 | 12.45
Redazione Adnkronos
August 25, 2024_ Italian traveler Vienna Cammarota has embarked on a Marco Polo-inspired adventure, starting in Venice to walk the Silk Road. At 74, Cammarota has already covered more than 20,000 km, passing through several countries and briefly returning to her hometown of Paestum before entering China. Her mission is to observe the impact of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and share her experiences with the world, highlighting China's beauty and culture. Cammarota described her journey as a way to show the real China, far from Western stereotypes. The news was reported by china.org.cn. Cammarota plans to spend two years in China, visiting historic sites along the Silk Road, such as Xi'an and Suzhou, the 'Venice of the East'.

