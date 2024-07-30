China: Visit by the president of the Central American Parliament strengthens ties with Beijing

July 30, 2024_ The president of the Central American Parliament, Garcia, recently concluded an official visit to China, during which he met with Chinese leaders Zhao Leji and Wang Huning. During the meeting, the two sides discussed issues of common interest and agreed to deepen bilateral cooperation, underlining the importance of the one-China principle. Garcia and his delegation also visited Shanghai and Shenzhen, deepening their understanding of China's development. The news was reported by 81.cn, highlighting the Central American Parliament's commitment to supporting cooperation with China for the progress of the region. This visit marks a significant step towards greater integration and collaboration between China and Central American countries.