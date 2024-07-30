Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 30 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:32
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Visit by the president of the Central American Parliament strengthens ties with Beijing

July 30, 2024_ The president of the Central American Parliament, Garcia, recently concluded an official visit to China, during which he met with...

China: Visit by the president of the Central American Parliament strengthens ties with Beijing
30 luglio 2024 | 12.08
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 30, 2024_ The president of the Central American Parliament, Garcia, recently concluded an official visit to China, during which he met with Chinese leaders Zhao Leji and Wang Huning. During the meeting, the two sides discussed issues of common interest and agreed to deepen bilateral cooperation, underlining the importance of the one-China principle. Garcia and his delegation also visited Shanghai and Shenzhen, deepening their understanding of China's development. The news was reported by 81.cn, highlighting the Central American Parliament's commitment to supporting cooperation with China for the progress of the region. This visit marks a significant step towards greater integration and collaboration between China and Central American countries.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
collaboration between China Cina presidente president
Vedi anche
News to go
Autovelox irregolari, sequestri in tutta Italia
News to go
Italia-Cina, Meloni: "Con Xi confronto franco e trasparente"
News to go
Caldo non dà tregua, anticiclone infiamma l'Italia
News to go
Ue, pressione fiscale in leggero calo
News to go
Olimpiadi, oggi terza giornata di Giochi
News to go
Venezuela, Maduro rieletto ma opposizione rivendica la vittoria
News to go
Italia verso estati torride e lunghe 5-6 mesi
News to go
Spighe Verdi 2024, ci sono 6 nuovi ingressi
Ganna, la medaglia d'argento e i complimenti di Mattarella - Video
Olimpiadi
Parigi 2024, Federica Pellegrini: "Ritiro Sinner? Spero si riprenda presto" - Video
Parigi 2024, applausi per Mattarella all'arrivo a Casa Italia - Video
News to go
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, oggi la cerimonia di apertura: città blindata


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza