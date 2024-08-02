Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 02 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:41
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Visit of the Chinese Business Association to Italy in Inner Mongolia

August 01, 2024_ A group of eight members of the China Business Association in Italy, led by President Zhu Jianwen, visited Inner Mongolia on July...

China: Visit of the Chinese Business Association to Italy in Inner Mongolia
02 agosto 2024 | 12.38
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 01, 2024_ A group of eight members of the China Business Association in Italy, led by President Zhu Jianwen, visited Inner Mongolia on July 27, 2024. During the meeting with local leaders, the importance of economic cooperation was highlighted and cultural exchange between Inner Mongolia and Italy, with the invitation to explore new exchange opportunities. Zhu Jianwen expressed gratitude for the welcome received and confirmed the association's commitment to promoting trade relations between the two regions, particularly in the fields of international trade and cultural tourism. The news was reported by xinouzhou.com. This visit represents a significant step towards strengthening ties between the Chinese community in Italy and Inner Mongolia, contributing to a narrative of friendship and collaboration between the two countries.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
China Business Association in Italy Chinese community in Italy Italia Italy in Inner Mongolia
Vedi anche
News to go
Maxi operazione antimafia a Catania, 13 arresti
Stop al lavoro dalle 12.30 alle 16, chi riguarda e le regioni coinvolte
News to go
Autonomia, raggiunte 500mila firme per referendum
News to go
Toti torna libero, gip Genova revoca domiciliari
News to go
Caldo record e afa in tutta Italia, oggi 12 città da bollino rosso
News to go
Treni, si rischia agosto a rallentatore
News to go
Siccità, Coldiretti: "Allarme miele, senza fioriture alveari alla fame"
News to go
Toti, da procura Genova parere positivo a revoca domiciliari
News to go
Vacanze vicino casa, 1 italiano su 3 resta nella propria regione
Libano, preoccupazione per il contingente italiano: oltre 1000 i soldati nella missione Unifil
News to go
Toti, procura di Genova chiede giudizio immediato
News to go
Ucraina, da Usa nuovo pacchetto di aiuti militari per sicurezza e difesa


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza