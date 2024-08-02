China: Visit of the Chinese Business Association to Italy in Inner Mongolia

August 01, 2024_ A group of eight members of the China Business Association in Italy, led by President Zhu Jianwen, visited Inner Mongolia on July 27, 2024. During the meeting with local leaders, the importance of economic cooperation was highlighted and cultural exchange between Inner Mongolia and Italy, with the invitation to explore new exchange opportunities. Zhu Jianwen expressed gratitude for the welcome received and confirmed the association's commitment to promoting trade relations between the two regions, particularly in the fields of international trade and cultural tourism. The news was reported by xinouzhou.com. This visit represents a significant step towards strengthening ties between the Chinese community in Italy and Inner Mongolia, contributing to a narrative of friendship and collaboration between the two countries.