Domenica 18 Agosto 2024
China: Visitors to Science Museums to See a Surge in Summer 2024
18 agosto 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
August 17, 2024_ Science museums in China have seen a significant increase in visitors during the summer of 2024, with the Museum of China Scientists welcoming over 3.8 million people since its launch in May. Places such as the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum and the Nanjing Natural History Museum have seen extraordinary attendance, with events and exhibitions attracting families and students. The initiative to promote scientific culture has led to a renewed interest in science education among young people, encouraging active participation in learning activities. This is reported by news.cctv.com. Museums not only offer interactive exhibitions, but also serve as education centers, inspiring new generations to explore the world of science.

