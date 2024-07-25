China: Wang Yi discusses the Ukrainian crisis and bilateral relations with Kuleba

July 24, 2024_ Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in Guangzhou, underlining the importance of a political solution to the crisis in Ukraine. Wang highlighted China's support for a ceasefire and the resumption of peace talks, while Kuleba appreciated China's constructive role in maintaining international order. Both ministers agreed on the need to strengthen bilateral relations and economic cooperation. The news was reported by China Daily. China and Ukraine established a strategic partnership over a decade ago, and China is currently Ukraine's largest trading partner, especially in the agricultural sector.