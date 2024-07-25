Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 25 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:43
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Wang Yi discusses the Ukrainian crisis and bilateral relations with Kuleba

July 24, 2024_ Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in Guangzhou, underlining the importance of a...

China: Wang Yi discusses the Ukrainian crisis and bilateral relations with Kuleba
25 luglio 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 24, 2024_ Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in Guangzhou, underlining the importance of a political solution to the crisis in Ukraine. Wang highlighted China's support for a ceasefire and the resumption of peace talks, while Kuleba appreciated China's constructive role in maintaining international order. Both ministers agreed on the need to strengthen bilateral relations and economic cooperation. The news was reported by China Daily. China and Ukraine established a strategic partnership over a decade ago, and China is currently Ukraine's largest trading partner, especially in the agricultural sector.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
and Ukraine Ukrainian crisis Ucraina and China
Vedi anche
News to go
Mattarella: "Eversivo ogni atto contro la libera informazione"
News to go
Camera approva decreto liste di attesa, è legge
News to go
Harris: "Conosco i tipi come Donald Trump"
News to go
Lavoro, patente a crediti: pronto decreto attuativo
News to go
Elezioni Usa 2024, nomination Kamala Harris sempre più vicina
News to go
Ddl su nomi femminili, retromarcia della Lega
News to go
Turismo, 36 milioni di italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo, cavallette e insetti alieni devastano campi e frutteti
News to go
Biden si ritira da corsa alla Casa Bianca, ultime news
News to go
Crosetto: "Ruolo inviato per Fronte Sud a Spagna? Quasi un affronto personale"
News to go
Governance Poll, torna il sondaggio su sindaci e governatori più amati
News to go
A maggio aumentato il debito pubblico italiano


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza