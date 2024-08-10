Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 10 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:36
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Weather Extremes Rise With Flood, Drought Warnings

09 August 2024_ China is facing an increase in extreme weather events, with floods and droughts affecting several regions. Recent floods in Dongting...

China: Weather Extremes Rise With Flood, Drought Warnings
10 agosto 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

09 August 2024_ China is facing an increase in extreme weather events, with floods and droughts affecting several regions. Recent floods in Dongting Lake in Hunan province have forced thousands of people to evacuate, while other areas are experiencing severe droughts that are threatening crops. Experts warn that global warming is intensifying these events, making weather increasingly unpredictable. The source of this information is thepaper.cn. Authorities are implementing emergency measures to address climate challenges and protect vulnerable communities.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
address climate challenges Cina August source of this information
Vedi anche
News to go
Siccità, Calabria chiede a governo stato emergenza nazionale
News to go
Consumi, tecnologia e telefonia al top: l'indagine
News to go
Esodo estivo, domani giornata da bollino nero per il traffico
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 8 agosto - Video
News to go
Auto green, nuova ondata di incentivi per immatricolazioni
News to go
Granchio blu, Enrico Caterino commissario straordinario per l'emergenza
News to go
Toti, processo immediato al via il 5 novembre
News to go
Guerra in Medio Oriente, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Esodo estivo, bollino nero per il primo weekend di agosto
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%
News to go
Strage di Bologna, 44 anni fa l’attentato. Mattarella: "Ferita insanabile"
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 2 agosto - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza