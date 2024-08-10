China: Weather Extremes Rise With Flood, Drought Warnings

09 August 2024_ China is facing an increase in extreme weather events, with floods and droughts affecting several regions. Recent floods in Dongting Lake in Hunan province have forced thousands of people to evacuate, while other areas are experiencing severe droughts that are threatening crops. Experts warn that global warming is intensifying these events, making weather increasingly unpredictable. The source of this information is thepaper.cn. Authorities are implementing emergency measures to address climate challenges and protect vulnerable communities.