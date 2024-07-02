China: Wenzhou delegation promotes tourism in Venice and Naples

July 2, 2024_ A delegation from the Chinese city of Wenzhou, led by district secretary Guo Yunqiang, visited France and Italy to promote tourism and economic cooperation. In Venice, the delegation organized an event to attract investments in the eco-tourism and island tourism sector. In Naples, Chinese representatives met with city councilor Domenico Brescia, who expressed interest in future collaborations. The visit also included meetings with Italian entrepreneurs to discuss joint projects in the tourism and food sectors. The website 66wz.com reports it. The delegation also visited Italian companies to explore investment opportunities and cultural exchanges.