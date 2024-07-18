China: West Kowloon Cultural District will sell land to support itself financially

July 18, 2024_ The West Kowloon Cultural District authority has won approval to sell some of its valuable land to raise revenue over a 10-year period. Culture, Sports and Tourism Secretary Kevin Yeung Yun-hung said the authority must find ways to raise revenue and maintain independence, partly due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The arts district's board of directors will have to submit a detailed plan to the government on how it will use the land to ease the financial burden. The new funding method will allow the authority to avoid requiring recurring annual grants from the government. The South China Morning Post reports it. The authority will also explore other revenue-generating options, such as naming rights for its facilities and sponsorships.