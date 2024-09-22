Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 22 Settembre 2024
China: Western Region Development with Focus on Innovation and Sustainability

September 21, 2024_ China is stepping up efforts to develop its western region, with a strong focus on innovation and sustainability. Recent policies...

China: Western Region Development with Focus on Innovation and Sustainability
22 settembre 2024
September 21, 2024_ China is stepping up efforts to develop its western region, with a strong focus on innovation and sustainability. Recent policies have led to a significant increase in electric vehicle production and the creation of strategic industrial clusters, contributing to a boost in the region's GDP. In addition, infrastructure construction such as the new land and sea trade corridor is facilitating economic integration with neighboring countries. This information was reported by cyol.com. The region, which includes provinces such as Shaanxi, Sichuan, and Xinjiang, is crucial to China's ecological and energy security.

