July 26, 2024_ China has reached a significant milestone, surpassing that of coal in installed capacity of wind and solar energy for the first time. This development underlines the country's leadership position in the renewable energy sector globally. During the third plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, the importance of renewable energy in reducing carbon emissions and stimulating the economy was reiterated. The Chinese government has set the goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2060, with a crucial role for renewable energy. The news was reported by China Daily. The session also highlighted the need for international cooperation to achieve these ambitious goals.