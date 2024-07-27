Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 27 Luglio 2024
China: Worst economic performance since 2022 lockdown

July 27, 2024_ Recent data shows China's economy recorded its worst performance since the two-month lockdown in 2022, highlighting persistent...

27 luglio 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
July 27, 2024_ Recent data shows China's economy recorded its worst performance since the two-month lockdown in 2022, highlighting persistent difficulties in post-pandemic recovery. Statistics indicate a significant slowdown in various sectors, with a negative impact on growth and employment. Analysts warn that economic challenges could continue to impact market stability and consumer confidence. The situation raises concerns about China's ability to maintain a sustainable growth rate in an uncertain global environment. The South China Morning Post reports it. Chinese authorities are considering measures to stimulate the economy and address emerging issues.

