Mercoledì 09 Ottobre 2024
China: Wu Bangguo, former chairman of the National People's Congress, dies

October 9, 2024_ Wu Bangguo, former chairman of the National People's Congress of China, has passed away at the age of 84. During his tenure, he...

China: Wu Bangguo, former chairman of the National People's Congress, dies
09 ottobre 2024 | 12.22
Redazione Adnkronos
October 9, 2024_ Wu Bangguo, former chairman of the National People's Congress of China, has passed away at the age of 84. During his tenure, he played a key role in China's legislation and contributed to major political reforms. His political career was characterized by a strong commitment to the country's economic and social development. The news of his death sparked mourning across the country, highlighting his impact on Chinese politics, China Daily reports. Wu Bangguo was a prominent figure in China's political landscape, having served as chairman of the National People's Congress from 2003 to 2013.

