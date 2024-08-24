Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 24 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:41
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Wuhan Develops First 600 MHz Superconducting NMR Spectrometer

August 23, 2024_ Wuhan Guoguang, a company specializing in spectroscopic technologies, recently developed China's first 600 MHz superconducting...

China: Wuhan Develops First 600 MHz Superconducting NMR Spectrometer
24 agosto 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 23, 2024_ Wuhan Guoguang, a company specializing in spectroscopic technologies, recently developed China's first 600 MHz superconducting nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometer. This milestone makes China the third country in the world, after Germany and Japan, to entirely produce a high-end MRI device on-site. The news marks a major breakthrough for Chinese technology, highlighting the country's growing commitment to scientific research and development. The source of this information is cyol.com. This development is part of a broader effort of technological modernization and innovation underway in China, aiming to strengthen its position in the global scientific landscape.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Superconducting nuclear magnetic resonance high end MRI device on site Cina
Vedi anche
Naufragio Palermo, il pm: "Solo dopo analisi relitto capiremo cosa è successo" - Video
News to go
"Hamas vuole colpire cittadini israeliani all'estero", la nuova strategia
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, Procura dispone autopsie su vittime
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Kamala Harris accetta la nomination per la presidenza
Ius Scholae, Tajani insiste. Fatelli d'Italia: "No in programma governo"
News to go
Torna il caldo, domani 12 città da bollino giallo: picchi fino a 38 gradi
News to go
Gelato, Germania principale produttore in Ue nel 2023
News to go
Stop rate mutui per meteo estremo: ecco dove
News to go
Naufragio Palermo, proseguono ricerche dispersi: ultime news
News to go
Transizione digitale, imprese a caccia di personale specializzato
News to go
Biden passa il testimone a Harris: "Sarà grande presidente"
News to go
Affonda barca a vela, un morto e 6 dispersi


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza