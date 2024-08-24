August 23, 2024_ Wuhan Guoguang, a company specializing in spectroscopic technologies, recently developed China's first 600 MHz superconducting nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometer. This milestone makes China the third country in the world, after Germany and Japan, to entirely produce a high-end MRI device on-site. The news marks a major breakthrough for Chinese technology, highlighting the country's growing commitment to scientific research and development. The source of this information is cyol.com. This development is part of a broader effort of technological modernization and innovation underway in China, aiming to strengthen its position in the global scientific landscape.