China: Xi Jinping and Alexander Stubb Strengthen China-Finland Ties

October 30, 2024_ Chinese President Xi Jinping and Finnish President Alexander Stubb discussed the importance of the China-Finland relationship in Beijing, highlighting the progress made over the years. During their meeting, the two leaders agreed to deepen practical cooperation and expand people-to-people exchanges to further enhance bilateral ties. Stubb, who is on a four-day state visit to China, celebrated the 74th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Finland was one of the first Western countries to establish diplomatic ties with China and the first to sign an intergovernmental trade agreement, China Daily reported. Stubb's visit is an opportunity to further strengthen economic and cultural ties between the two countries.