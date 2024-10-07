Cerca nel sito
 
China: Xi Jinping and Kim Jong-un celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations

October 7, 2024_ Chinese President Xi Jinping exchanged congratulatory messages with Kim Jong-un, leader of the Democratic People's Republic of...

07 ottobre 2024 | 12.29
October 7, 2024_ Chinese President Xi Jinping exchanged congratulatory messages with Kim Jong-un, leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Xi stressed the importance of cooperation and mutual support in maintaining peace and development, noting that the friendship between China and the DPRK has grown stronger over time. Both leaders expressed their willingness to use this anniversary as an opportunity to deepen strategic communication and friendly cooperation. The news was reported by China Daily. This anniversary is a significant moment for both nations, which share a long history of alliance and political cooperation.

