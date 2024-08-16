China: Xi Jinping and Lula celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations

August 16, 2024_ Chinese President Xi Jinping and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva exchanged congratulations on the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Xi said that China stands ready to work with Brazil to further promote world peace and development. Lula stressed the significant influence the two countries have on global affairs and their commitment to building a multipolar world order. The news was reported by China Daily. This anniversary is an important moment to strengthen ties between China and Brazil, two countries that play a key role in today's geopolitical landscape.