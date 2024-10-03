China: Xi Jinping and Putin celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations

October 3, 2024_ The 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Russia was marked with congratulatory messages from Presidents Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin. Xi stressed the importance of strengthening bilateral ties and vowed to expand practical cooperation between the two countries. Putin described the current relations as the best ever, highlighting cooperation in various fields, including politics and economics. Both leaders expressed their intention to work together to promote global peace and stability, China Daily reported. China has been Russia's largest trading partner for 14 years, with bilateral trade reaching $240.1 billion in 2023, highlighting the importance of economic relations between the two countries.