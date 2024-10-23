October 23, 2024_ Chinese President Xi Jinping reiterated his firm belief in the deep friendship between China and Russia during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kazan Kremlin. Xi stressed that relations between the two countries have overcome difficulties, achieved significant results and increased their ability to resist global restructuring maneuvers. During the meeting, Xi highlighted the important role of China and Russia in promoting a multipolar world and advancing sustainable economic globalization. The source of this information is China Daily. The meeting took place against a backdrop of growing strategic cooperation between the two countries, with a particular focus on collaboration within BRICS, a group of emerging countries that includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.