Martedì 30 Luglio 2024
China: Xi Jinping and Ramos-Horta strengthen cooperation between China and Timor-Leste

30 July 2024_ China and Timor-Leste have announced a strengthening of their partnership under the Belt and Road Initiative, with a focus on...

30 luglio 2024 | 12.08
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

30 July 2024_ China and Timor-Leste have announced a strengthening of their partnership under the Belt and Road Initiative, with a focus on agriculture, sustainable development, digital economy and trade. During a meeting in Beijing, Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed with Timor-Leste President Jose Ramos-Horta the importance of raising bilateral relations to a new level. Xi expressed China's willingness to collaborate with Timor-Leste in various sectors, including infrastructure and agriculture, while Ramos-Horta expressed interest in learning from China's development experience. The news is reported by China Daily. This meeting marks a significant step towards deeper cooperation between the two countries, with the aim of building a community with a shared future.

