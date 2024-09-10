Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 10 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:09
China: Xi Jinping and Sanchez Strengthen China-Spain Ties

China: Xi Jinping and Sanchez Strengthen China-Spain Ties
10 settembre 2024 | 12.09
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 10, 2024_ Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Beijing, where they discussed market opening, cooperation in new energy and multilateralism. During the meeting, several cooperation agreements were signed, highlighting the potential of bilateral relations, which reached $48.6 billion in trade in 2023. Xi stressed the importance of a fair trade environment for Chinese investors, while Sanchez expressed Spain's support for free trade. The news was reported by China Daily, which highlighted that 2025 will mark the 20th anniversary of the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
