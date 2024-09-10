China: Xi Jinping and Sanchez Strengthen China-Spain Ties

September 10, 2024_ Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Beijing, where they discussed market opening, cooperation in new energy and multilateralism. During the meeting, several cooperation agreements were signed, highlighting the potential of bilateral relations, which reached $48.6 billion in trade in 2023. Xi stressed the importance of a fair trade environment for Chinese investors, while Sanchez expressed Spain's support for free trade. The news was reported by China Daily, which highlighted that 2025 will mark the 20th anniversary of the strategic partnership between the two countries.