September 6, 2024_ Chinese President Xi Jinping opened the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Beijing, announcing the elevation of bilateral relations with all African countries to a strategic level. In his speech, Xi proposed ten actions to promote joint modernization, highlighting the importance of China-Africa cooperation in a changing global environment. The Forum, which marks 24 years of cooperation, was attended by 51 African leaders and representatives of international organizations, highlighting China's commitment to supporting the continent's development. The news was reported by news.sina.cn. This meeting represents a significant step towards building a community of shared destiny between China and Africa, aiming to address global challenges and promote mutual prosperity.