November 8, 2024_ Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on China and Malaysia to use the 50th anniversary of their bilateral relations to promote comprehensive cooperation for mutual development and regional stability. During a meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Beijing, Xi stressed the importance of aligning development strategies and exploring new areas of cooperation, such as the digital economy and renewable energy. China, which has been Malaysia's largest trading partner for 15 years, has seen the bilateral trade volume grow significantly, reaching nearly US$200 billion in 2023. The source of this information is China Daily. Anwar praised Xi's efforts for the welfare of the people and expressed Malaysia's intention to deepen the strategic partnership with China, admiring China's successes in fighting poverty.