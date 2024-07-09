China: Xi Jinping calls for a ceasefire in Ukraine during the meeting with the Hungarian prime minister

July 9, 2024_ Chinese President Xi Jinping called for a ceasefire in Ukraine during a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Beijing. Xi said China is willing to work with the international community to promote peace talks and find a political solution to the crisis. He reiterated China's position on respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries. Orban, on a four-day visit to China, expressed Hungary's support for China's efforts to mediate the conflict. The South China Morning Post reports it. The two leaders also discussed bilateral relations and economic cooperation, with Xi underlining the importance of the Belt and Road initiative.