September 30, 2024_ Chinese President Xi Jinping urged the nation to learn from role models and unite to address the challenges of reform and development. At a ceremony in Beijing to mark the 70th anniversary of the People's Republic of China, Xi presented the Friendship Medal to former Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff. The Chinese leader stressed the importance of making great achievements even in ordinary roles, thus contributing to the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. He also vowed to promote China's rocket design and space exploration, the South China Morning Post reported. The event took place in the Great Hall of the People, a major political and cultural center in Beijing.