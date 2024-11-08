Cerca nel sito
 
China: Xi Jinping Calls on Trump to Strengthen Sino-US Relations

November 7, 2024_ After Donald Trump's election victory, attention is focused on how China-US relations will develop during his second term. Xi...

November 7, 2024_ After Donald Trump's election victory, attention is focused on how China-US relations will develop during his second term. Xi Jinping congratulated Trump, stressing the importance of a stable and sustainable relationship between the two countries, which serves common interests and those of the international community. Xi proposed three basic principles for improving bilateral ties: mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation. The source of this information is China Daily. China remains committed to developing healthy relations with the United States despite the current challenges, and emphasizes that China's growth can also be beneficial to the American economy.

