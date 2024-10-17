Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 17 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:25
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Xi Jinping Calls on US to Work Together for Mutual Development

October 17, 2024_ Chinese President Xi Jinping has stressed the importance of fruitful cooperation between China and the United States, saying that...

China: Xi Jinping Calls on US to Work Together for Mutual Development
17 ottobre 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 17, 2024_ Chinese President Xi Jinping has stressed the importance of fruitful cooperation between China and the United States, saying that both countries should act as a catalyst for mutual development. In a congratulatory message at the annual gala of the National Committee on US-China Relations in New York, Xi highlighted how China's success also represents an opportunity for the United States. The president expressed Beijing's willingness to work with Washington as partners, promoting constructive dialogue. The news was reported by China Daily. This annual meeting is an important platform to discuss bilateral relations and opportunities for cooperation between the two global powers.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Stati Uniti d'America as partners Cina countries should act as
Vedi anche
News to go
Banca mondiale: quasi 700 milioni di persone vivono in condizioni di povertà estrema
News to go
Medicina, novità per l'accesso al corso di laurea
News to go
Assegno unico, Inps: in primi 8 mesi 2024 erogati 13,1 miliardi
News to go
Sciopero venerdì 18 ottobre, trasporti a rischio
News to go
Piogge e temporali in arrivo
News to go
Manovra, oggi Cdm alle 20
News to go
Migranti, von der Leyen: "Sviluppare hub rimpatri fuori Ue, guardiamo a intesa Italia-Albania"
News to go
Manovra, Schillaci: "Piano triennale assunzioni, mancano infermieri più di medici"
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza