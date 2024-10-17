China: Xi Jinping Calls on US to Work Together for Mutual Development

October 17, 2024_ Chinese President Xi Jinping has stressed the importance of fruitful cooperation between China and the United States, saying that both countries should act as a catalyst for mutual development. In a congratulatory message at the annual gala of the National Committee on US-China Relations in New York, Xi highlighted how China's success also represents an opportunity for the United States. The president expressed Beijing's willingness to work with Washington as partners, promoting constructive dialogue. The news was reported by China Daily. This annual meeting is an important platform to discuss bilateral relations and opportunities for cooperation between the two global powers.