Venerdì 28 Giugno 2024
China: Xi Jinping celebrates 70 years of the Principles of Peaceful Coexistence

28 giugno 2024 | 11.51
Redazione Adnkronos
June 28, 2024_ Chinese President Xi Jinping gave a speech on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, underlining their historical and current importance. Xi highlighted how these principles, born in the post-war context, have contributed to stability and international cooperation. He also reiterated China's commitment to promoting a more just and inclusive international order based on these principles. Xi also announced new initiatives to support developing countries, including scholarships and training programs. This was reported by the news site news.cn. The speech underlined the importance of global cooperation and mutual respect between nations.

speech underlined war context Chinese President Xi Jinping gave a speech intervento
