Sabato 21 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:55
China: Xi Jinping celebrates 75th anniversary of Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference
September 21, 2024_ Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed the importance of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in promoting the country's modernization during its 75th anniversary celebrations. Xi urged the CPPCC to rally popular support and build consensus to contribute to national revival through consultative democracy. He highlighted the crucial role of the CPPCC in strengthening unity between the Communist Party of China and other political forces, as well as gathering talents and intelligence for reform. The CPPCC, which has 2,172 members from various fields, has made significant contributions to socialist democracy in China, China Daily reported. The body is composed of representatives from different areas of Chinese society, including politicians, experts, and professionals in the arts and sports.

