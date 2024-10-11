China: Xi Jinping Celebrates Seniors' Day, Promotes Volunteering Among Seniors

October 11, 2024_ Chinese President Xi Jinping extended greetings to the elderly ahead of the Day of the Elderly, which is celebrated on Friday, urging society to ensure a fulfilling life for them. In a letter of reply to representatives of elderly people involved in a nationwide volunteer initiative, Xi stressed the importance of the elderly's contribution. The Silver Age Action initiative, launched in 2003, has seen the participation of more than 7 million elderly volunteers and has carried out 150,000 service projects, China Daily reported. The initiative aims to improve living conditions in less developed areas by leveraging the experience and skills of elderly professionals.