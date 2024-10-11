Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 11 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:55
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Xi Jinping Celebrates Seniors' Day, Promotes Volunteering Among Seniors

October 11, 2024_ Chinese President Xi Jinping extended greetings to the elderly ahead of the Day of the Elderly, which is celebrated on Friday,...

China: Xi Jinping Celebrates Seniors' Day, Promotes Volunteering Among Seniors
11 ottobre 2024 | 12.14
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 11, 2024_ Chinese President Xi Jinping extended greetings to the elderly ahead of the Day of the Elderly, which is celebrated on Friday, urging society to ensure a fulfilling life for them. In a letter of reply to representatives of elderly people involved in a nationwide volunteer initiative, Xi stressed the importance of the elderly's contribution. The Silver Age Action initiative, launched in 2003, has seen the participation of more than 7 million elderly volunteers and has carried out 150,000 service projects, China Daily reported. The initiative aims to improve living conditions in less developed areas by leveraging the experience and skills of elderly professionals.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
service projects has carried out living China Daily reported
Vedi anche
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione
News to go
Bankitalia: con revisione Istat ribasso stima Pil 2024 a +0,8%
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
E' la Giornata mondiale degli Insegnanti


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza