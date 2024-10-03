China: Xi Jinping congratulates Shigeru Ishiba on his election as Japanese prime minister

October 3, 2024_ Chinese President Xi Jinping sent congratulations to Shigeru Ishiba, the newly elected prime minister of Japan. Ishiba, leader of the Liberal Democratic Party, won a majority of votes in both houses of the Japanese parliament. Xi stressed the importance of peaceful and win-win cooperation between China and Japan, calling for the strengthening of strategic relations. Chinese Premier Li Qiang also sent a congratulatory message, highlighting the need to consolidate bilateral relations. The news was reported by China Daily. Japan is currently China's second-largest trading partner, with bilateral trade reaching about US$318 billion last year.