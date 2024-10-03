Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 03 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:19
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

China: Xi Jinping congratulates Shigeru Ishiba on his election as Japanese prime minister

October 3, 2024_ Chinese President Xi Jinping sent congratulations to Shigeru Ishiba, the newly elected prime minister of Japan. Ishiba, leader of...

China: Xi Jinping congratulates Shigeru Ishiba on his election as Japanese prime minister
03 ottobre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 3, 2024_ Chinese President Xi Jinping sent congratulations to Shigeru Ishiba, the newly elected prime minister of Japan. Ishiba, leader of the Liberal Democratic Party, won a majority of votes in both houses of the Japanese parliament. Xi stressed the importance of peaceful and win-win cooperation between China and Japan, calling for the strengthening of strategic relations. Chinese Premier Li Qiang also sent a congratulatory message, highlighting the need to consolidate bilateral relations. The news was reported by China Daily. Japan is currently China's second-largest trading partner, with bilateral trade reaching about US$318 billion last year.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Giappone trading partner Cina won a majority
Vedi anche
News to go
Piantedosi: "Con conflitti cresce rischio atti terroristici, non farci trovare impreparati"
News to go
Lavoro, i dati Istat su occupazione e disoccupazione
News to go
Terrorismo, in Italia allerta di livello 2
News to go
Influenza, vaccinazioni al via in ordine sparso
News to go
Caffè, oggi la Giornata Internazionale: tradizione a rischio rincaro
News to go
Israele e l'attacco via terra "limitato" in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, risultati e i presidenti eletti
News to go
Incidenti sul lavoro, al via patente a punti nei cantieri
News to go
Milano, arrestati i capi ultras di Inter e Milan
News to go
Masotelioma, nel 2021 in Ue 2.380 decessi prevenibili
News to go
Libano, Mikati: "Fermare guerra sterminio di Israele"
News to go
Cdm, via libera decreto contro violenze ai sanitari. Nordio: "Effetto deterrente"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza