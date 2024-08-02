China: Xi Jinping encourages Hong Kong entrepreneurs linked to Ningbo in the modernization of the country

02 August 2024_ Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a letter to Hong Kong entrepreneurs with family ties in Ningbo, urging them to contribute more to the nation's modernization. This rare gesture was made to mark the 10th anniversary of the Ningbo Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong and aims to support the private sector. In the letter, Xi praised the contributions of Ningbo's business community to Hong Kong and called on members to continue supporting the country's development. The letter was sent amid growing concerns about the Chinese economy, hit by a housing market crisis and weak consumption. The news was reported by South China Morning Post. The Patriotic Ningbo Association is a group of entrepreneurs from the port city of Ningbo, known for its economic and commercial importance in eastern China.