August 15, 2024_ President Xi Jinping urged environmental volunteers to continue their efforts to conserve water resources during a visit to the Danjiangkou Reservoir in Hubei Province. Xi praised the volunteers' dedication and stressed the importance of protecting water resources for the country's future. Over the past decade, numerous initiatives have been launched to protect the reservoir, including reforestation projects and pollution control measures. Xi's visit highlights the crucial role of volunteers in environmental protection, China Daily reported. These initiatives are part of China's broader efforts to address environmental challenges and promote sustainability.