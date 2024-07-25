Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 25 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:21
China: Xi Jinping encourages Xiamen Airlines to promote the peaceful development of relations with Taiwan

July 25, 2024_ President Xi Jinping urged Xiamen Airlines to play an active role in economic and social development, as well as strengthening trade...

25 luglio 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
July 25, 2024_ President Xi Jinping urged Xiamen Airlines to play an active role in economic and social development, as well as strengthening trade and cooperation across the Taiwan Strait. In a response letter to the airline's employees, Xi highlighted the company's significant contributions to the development of cross-Strait relations. He expressed hope that Xiamen Airlines will continue to promote the peaceful development of relations between mainland China and Taiwan. The news is reported by China Daily. Xiamen Airlines, founded in 1984, is a Chinese airline based in Xiamen, known for its domestic and international air transportation services.

